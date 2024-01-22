Police at Sharpevalley in Ntcheu have arrested Group Village Head Thunga, 27, whose real name is Shadrick Justice for collecting 44 national IDs and K660,000 from beneficiaries of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

Confirming the development in an interview, Public Relations Officer for Ntcheu Police Station Jacob Khembo, said on January 1st 2024, the chief collected K660,000 and 44 national identity cards from his subjects, who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

“The chief promised to help them access NPK fertilizer at one of the selling points within the district. However, on January 4th, the chief returned the money and identity cards to the owners, saying he had failed to redeem the fertilizer,” said Khembo.

On January 17th, some of the beneficiaries took their cards to Sharpevalley AIP selling point and upon trying to redeem their fertilizer, they were shocked to learn that they had already been redeemed.

“The beneficiaries reported the matter to police, leading to the chief’s arrest. Upon cross-examination, the suspect admitted to have collected the fertilizers for his personal gains,” he said.

Khembo further said the suspect appeared in court on Friday, where he is answering the charge of fraud under false pretense.

Justice hails from Thunga Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ganya in Ntcheu district.

Reported by Maston Kaiya