President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has faulted the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for expelling its members, saying the actions of the DPP are against democratic principles.

In a statement today signed by party spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma, the ruling MCP says the firing of Kondwani Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey, Cecilia Chazama, Mark Botomani, Nichlas Dausi and others is against principles that prioritise member consultation, participation and tolerance in decision making processes.

According to MCP, DPP has undermined the democracy in Malawi and the principles on which the party was founded. The MCP argues in its statement that a political should be allowing dissenting opinions and ideas of its members and provide channels for constructive criticism.

“But by summarily dismissing its members, using a process that lacks transparency, the DPP has set a precedence that threatens the democratic fabric of our country,” the MCP says.

The ruling party has since urged the DPP to reconsider its actions and join other parties in Malawi in adopting a more inclusive and transparent spirit that is commensurate with the desire of Malawians .

Yesterday, DPP expelled Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa, Vice President (Centre) Grezelder Jeffrey, National Publicity Secretary Nicholas Harry Dausi, Presidential Advisor Cecelia Chazama, National Director of Research and Training Mark Botomani, National Director of Protocol Otria Jere and Deputy Treasurer General (Centre) Fortunate Simeon Phiri.

The party also expelled Deputy National Director of Political Affairs (East) Fredrick Billy Malata, Deputy National Director of Operations (North) Honourable Joe Thomas Nyirongo and National Governing Council (NGC) member Kenneth Chatatata Msonda.

The DPP further suspended several members for nine months for their role in organizing and holding a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting without approval of party president Peter Mutharika.