Five people have been arrested in Mangochi for allegedly forging documents such as passports, temporary travel documents and general receipts.

The fake passport producers were busted after a woman tried to use one of their travel documents at Songwe, the border between Malawi and Tanzania.

Spokesperson for Eastern Region Immigration, Edward Chidzalo, has identified the suspects as 36-year-old Abdul M’dala, 24-year-old Rafick M’dala and 32-year-old Alie Soya from Traditional Authority Mponda.

The other two are 32-year-old Michael Chipojola from Chiradzulu and 42-year-old Davie Masanjala from TA Nkhumba in Phalombe.

Chidzalo said immigration officials at Songwe arrested a woman who was traveling using a fake document.

After being interrogated, the woman revealed that she obtained the documents in Mangochi.

“Our investigations led us to the five as people who took various roles in forging the documents,” he says.