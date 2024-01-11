FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players Anthony Mfune, Ephraim Kondowe and Precious Phiri have signed long-term term contracts with the quadruple winners.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday evening, saying the three players, who played a very big role in the just ended season, will stay at The People’s Team until 2027.

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is delighted to announce that Precious Phiri, Ephraim Kondowe and Anthony Mfune have agreed to three-year contract extension, keeping them at the club until 2027,” Bullets said on their official website.

Mfune, who joined Bullets in 2021 from Karonga United, made 33 appearances last season from which he netted more than nine times across all the competitions.

He told Bullets media: “I am happy to stay at Bullets for another three years after arriving here in 2021. I am also happy to be part of the history that we created last season, and I am looking forward to another new chapter in my career.

“The bond with the technical panel, the management, fellow players, and the supporters at large has also made it easy for me to stay,” he explained.

Phiri, who arrived at Bullets in 2018 and made 33 appearances across all the competitions, said it was easier for him to stay at a club that allowed him to shine in the just-ended season.

“I am very excited to extend my stay at this club for three more years. I have been here since 2018, and this has become my family, so it was easy for me to stay. I didn’t want to leave and start all over again.

“This would have disturbed me a lot. I am happy with what has been offered to me, and I am looking forward to the season ahead,” he said.

On his part, Kondowe, who joined The People’s Team after being released by Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at the end of the 2022 season, said he is where he belongs hence the decision to extend his contract.

“I am very excited about this new contract. It was easy to decide because a lot has happened since I arrived last year. My game improved, and I was given opportunities to do my best for the club. I am also looking forward to another exciting journey in my career with Bullets.

“I worked very hard to be given this contract after I was only given one year by the club, so it has always been my wish to play for this big club,” he expressed his satisfaction.

He made 36 appearances for the club from which he scored ten goals across all the competitions, including his last-minute goal against Extreme FC that rescued Bullets from the jaws of a defeat against Extreme FC in the quarterfinals of the FDH Bank Cup. Bullets went on to win the match on penalties.