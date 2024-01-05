Dedza Dynamos striker Clement Nyondo, Tigers goalkeeper Innoncent Nyasulu, Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Patrick Mwaungulu and Silver Strikers midfielder Chimwemwe Idana have been nominated for the 2023 TNM Super League Player of the Season award.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has revealed the nominees through its social media channels today.

Nyasulu played 28 games for Tigers in the 2023 season and registered 13 clean sheets. He also saved five penalties and won seven man of the match awards.

Nyondo scored 16 goals in 27 league games and won two player of the match awards while Idana featured in 23 games, registering eight assists and eight goals and winning seven man of the match awards.

Mwaungulu got eight goals and nine assists in 26 league games in which he also won four player of the match awards.

TNM Super League team captains, coaches, and fixtures committee members made the nominations.

Now, fans will have the opportunity to cast as many votes as they would like for a player to win the award.

Voting will take place via TNM USSD code *451# and each SMS vote costs K100. Voting has opened today and close on Friday, 19 January, 2024.