Everyone has the right to life, and this right extends to the elderly. Therefore, no one has the right to take another’s life for any reason; we must all uphold this principle.

On the other hand, in any legal case, there must be evidence to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. Additionally, we have established government institutions like the police, the courts, and the prison system to handle complaints. The public cannot assume the roles of complainant, police, court, and prison simultaneously. The justice system does not operate like that anywhere in the world.

The Challenge

According to The Daily Times, twenty-five elderly people were reportedly killed in 2023 based on accusations of practicing witchcraft, as disclosed by the Malawi Network of Older Persons Organizations (MANEPO). The report notes that 56 senior citizens faced harassment, largely on witchcraft allegations. In 2022, twenty-three elderly people were killed after being suspected of practicing witchcraft.

It is alarming that society continues to target senior citizens based on suspicions of witchcraft. There is a fundamental issue that needs immediate correction, or else aging will become a target for such accusations in the near future. If witchcraft exists, it likely involves a mix of people from all age groups.

Senior citizens are vulnerable, particularly because they are often too weak to defend themselves. By targeting these individuals, is Malawi truly serving justice? This approach makes the elderly even more susceptible as communities turn against them.

It is commendable that Hon Ken Zikhale Ng’oma chose to celebrate the New Year with the elderly in his constituency. This act by the Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister of Homeland Security is a bold and positive step that should be emulated by others.

Conclusion

The reality is that witchcraft, a practice mentioned even in the Bible, has always been part of human history. Addressing accusations of witchcraft has been complicated and challenging in our society, sometimes leading to the loss of innocent lives through mob justice.

In conclusion, we should cherish the elderly as we would want to be treated in our old age, for no one remains young forever. The elderly, fortunate to have reached old age, deserve justice. If they are accused of wrongdoing, there must be valid evidence to be presented in court. We must avoid assuming the roles of complainant, police, court, and prison officers. Bravo to Hon Ken Zikhale Ng’oma for demonstrating such love and respect for the elderly.