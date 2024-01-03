Police in Likoma are keeping in custody a 27-year-old man, Billy Unyolo, for stabbing his brother on the chest during a fight that ensued after Billy drank his brother’s beer at Chiponde area in the district.

Likoma Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Enala Kalua said the incident occurred on January 1, 2024.

“It is reported that the victim went to the suspect’s bar and bought one bottle of beer and fell asleep before finishing it. Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect grabbed the bottle and finished the beer that was remaining,” said Kalua.

She said when the victim woke up, he broke into a fight with the suspect for drinking his beer, adding that in the ensuing scuffle, the suspect drew a knife and stabbed his brother on the chest.

“The matter was reported to Likoma Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspect while the victim was rushed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital where he has been admitted,” she said.

Kalua said the suspect is expected to appear before the court soon to answer charges of grievous harm contrary to Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Reported by Ireen Mseteka