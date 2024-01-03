Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of Zomba Diocese says the Catholic Church in Malawi cannot bless same-sex couple as the church’s stand remains no to homosexuality.

The Bishop said this at Zomba Cathedral Hall where Zomba Diocese Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) organised Christmas Tea and wished him New Year regards.

He said it was just unfortunate that some quarters are misinterpreting Pope Francis’s communication regarding blessing of same sex couples in the church.

The Bishop observed that the letter has brought excitement such that some people were commenting on the issue with limited understanding of the letter.

He said Catholic Bishops in Malawi wrote a statement to interpret Pope Francis’s letter so that people should understand it as blessing a marriage is not the same as officiation.

He therefore appealed for better understanding of what the Catholic Bishops in Malawi wrote in their letter regarding blessing of same sex marriage.

“We Catholic Bishops in Malawi can never bless people of same sex that claim to be a couple,” added Bishop Chaima

He then urged CWO and other Catholic Church members in Malawi to remain strong in their faith.