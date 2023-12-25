Presidential aspirant Milward Tobias says 2023 has been another tough year for Malawians who, he says, deserve better jobs, better social services and a well-managed public service that is geared to serve the nation better.

Providing his analysis of 2023, Tobias said the year has been has been another difficult one for Malawians.

“Cost of living continued skyrocketing. Many people do not have food. Businesses continued struggling and some collapsed resulting in job losses and disrupted means of livelihood. We endured long queues for fuel. We saw gross mismanagement of subsided farm inputs.

“We witnessed with enormous pain, the loss of our loved ones to curable diseases because there are no medicines in public health facilities. As if that was not enough, Tonse Alliance effected a 44 per cent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha further subjecting the nation to untold suffering,” he explained.

Tobias who wants to contest in the 2025 presidential elections, said he is committed to working with people from all walks of life to make a successful future for many lives, children and grandchildren.

He said there is hope that Malawi will rise again once there is good political leadership in 2025.

He urged people to rally behind his Nzika Coalition which he claimed offers the good leadership.

“Remember the 1+49 Strategy which is that you convince a minimum of 49 other people to vote for the change I am leading by voting for me in 2025 presidential election. That is my humble request. Tell those around you that there is hope and next election offers an opportunity to change how we do politics and set up a political framework that will facilitate meaningful economic transformation. Nzika Coalition is the hope! Milward Tobias is the hope,” he said.