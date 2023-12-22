Tonse Alliance partner Freedom Party (PF) which is led by former vice president Khumbo Kachali has announced that it will have its own candidate in the 2025 presidential election, saying Malawians want the party to form the next government.

Speaking during a meeting held at Victory Temple Hall in Mzuzu, the northern green city of Malawi, FP secretary general Steve Njobvuyalema boasted that the party is now strong on the ground.

“We have registered big followers following number of activities done so far. We have everything it takes to stand solo in the coming general elections,” he said.

The party has started its preparatory activities as 2025 general election which is almost one year ahead.

Founder of the party, Kachali who is also former vice president of Malawi, while welcoming the development said ” that’s what Malawians want.”

According to Kachali, Malawians want PF to form the next government.

“Expect me to be on the ballot paper because that is the people’s wish and I have to respect their call,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that People’s Party (PP) which is led by Joyce Banda will also follow suit.