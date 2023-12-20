Police in Mzimba have arrested Shosani Jere aged 26 for marrying a child. The arrest comes days after Malawi24 reported that the Police were failing to arrest the child sexual abuse suspect because his father is a chief.

Jere is son to Inkosi Khosolo of Mzimba and is accused of marrying a 16-year-old girl.

Jenda police spokesperson Macfaren Mseteka has confirmed to the local media that Jere who works as a forestry assistant at Phembe in the district will answer charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to Mseteka, the girl has been referred to Mzimba district hospital for full medical examination.

Earlier this week, residents and civil society groups in Mzimba told Malawi24 that Jere was reported to police but the law enforcers were failing to arrest him because of his ties to the chief.

Activists also accused the chief of using his authority to meet the child’s parents in an attempt to shield his son from law.

Meanwhile, Mzimba south civil society organizations network chairperson Christopher Melele has told the local media that they have welcomed the arrest of Jere as they believe that no one is above the law.