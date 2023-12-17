A minibus on Saturday night hit five pedestrians at Chintheche in Nkhata-Bay, killing two of the pedestrians.

The three other people including an 8-months-old baby sustained serious injuries during the accident.

Kondwani James, Nkhata Bay police spokesperson, said the minibus which was being driven by Mathias Munkhondia was coming from Dwangwa.

Upon arrival at Chintheche, the minibus hit five pedestrians who were walking on the left side of the road.

Following the impact, Susan Phiri died on the spot due to severe head injuries and open wound on the stomach while Cecilia Chirwa died while receiving treatment at Nkhata-Bay District Hospital due to head injuries.

Three other people, including Chirwa’s eight-month-old baby, also sustained injuries and were taken Nkhata Bay District. The driver and passengers escaped without injuries.