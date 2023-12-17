A crocodile attacked and killed a 10-year-old girl on the banks of Nsenjere River on Friday at Dwangwa in Nkhotakota district.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhunga Police Station, Sub-Inspector Andrew Kamanga, has identified the girl as Abigail Mkwakwa.

According to the police spokesperson, the girl was washing dishes at the banks of Nsenjere River on Friday when she was attacked

The girl’s head was found floating on the waters of the river on Saturday.

She hailed from Chisinjire Village in the area of Senior Chief Kanyenda in the district.