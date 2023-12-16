Malawi through its Minister of Youths and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire officially handed over the chairmanship of African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Council of Ministers to the Republic of Namibia at a ceremony held at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mkandawire while thanking President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for his support said Malawi gained a lot of experience and exposure by being the chair of the region.

He also disclosed that the chairmanship has helped to develop Malawian sports activities as well as the whole region.

Mkandawire then asked his fellow Namibian Minister responsible for Sports, Agness Tjongarero to continue where Malawi stopped.

On her part, the Namibian Sports Minister, Tjongarero assured Malawi and the whole region that her country will not let them down but fulfill the group’s vision and agenda.

Malawi took over the chairmanship from the Republic of Lesotho in 2021.

AUSC Region 5 Council of Ministers is a policy making body which consists of full Minister’s responsible for sports in the member countries who strategies on how to develop and promote sports activities in the region.

The members include Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe.