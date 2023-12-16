The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has a new president for the first time in 19 years following Fleetwood Haiya’s 23 votes over Walter Nyamilandu 13 votes during the Elective General Assembly at Mzuzu Gland Palace Hotel on Saturday.

Nyamilandu’s fourth-term reign as head of Malawi’ football has come to an end with a landslide defeat.

The stage was set for the biggest showdown that saw Nyamilandu facing his toughest challenge since he took over in 2005.

In the previous elections, he was winning with landslide victories, but today, he has been humbled by Haiya, an administrator who, from the word go, had his eyes on the top seat.

Nyamilandu faced a competitive and street-smart foe in Haiya, an experienced football administrator who has been in the game for quite some time.

He came to the limelight through FCB Nyasa Big Bullets as the club’s Chief Executive Officer during the sponsorship takeover of Nyasa Manufacturing Company for Malawi’s most successful football club.

Then he rose to the position of the Vice President of the club, before his resignation to vie for the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) biggest seat.

There, he defeated Tiya Somba Banda, and it was from Sulom that he made a decision to face Nyamilandu for the hot seat at FAM.

True to his words, he amassed more nominations (five) from the delegates, two more than what Nyamilandu got from the same voters, who are fondly called ‘affiliates’.

His popularity was also witnessed on the launch of his manifesto titled “transforming the game” as top government officials graced the occasion, and from their speeches, one could tell that they, too, preferred him as the right heir to the throne to replaced Nyamilandu who has been at the top for the last nineteen years.

On the position of the first vice president, Madalitso Kuyera defeated James Mwenda with 19 votes to 17 after two rounds of voting following a tie that saw the two candidates getting 18 votes each.

For the second vice president, Lameck Zetu Khonje ousted Othaniel Harra with 21 votes to 15. This was a sign that Nyamilandu was losing ground as the majority of those who were voted into power belonged to Haiya’s camp.

In the Executive Committee, Daudi Mtathiko, Chimango Munthali, Patrick Kapanga, and Bernard Harawa were voted into power while Felister Dossi retained her seat as the Women’s Representative, defeating Mervis Mangulenje with 21 votes to 15.