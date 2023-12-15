The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Zambia has, over criminal allegations, seized a Landcruiser VX belonging to musician Elton Mulenga also known as Yo Maps who has recently become a household name in Malawi.

This comes barely months after the celebrated Zambian singer Yo Maps sent tongues wagging and gossip Mills running when he shared on his social media platforms photos of his newly bought an upmarket big black car, Land Cruiser VX

After being suspicious, it is reported that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched investigations relating to possession of the property and Yo Maps is suspected to have allegedly acquired several properties including the said motor vehicle which is said was in the musician’s custody but was registered in another person’s name.

Through a Thursday press statement, the Commission’s Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono while saying the vehicle and other property seem to be proceeds of crime, confirmed to have seized the property pending further investigation but says the musician is not the subject of their investigations.

Commenting on the matter, the ‘So Mone’ hit maker through his music recording label, Olios Records, confirmed the seizure of the deluxe vehicle which he said he bought in Dubai through his car agent.

“In relation to the online publications, we wish to confirm that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) did seize the Land Cruiser due to the on going investigations concerning the source of the purchased car by our artist, Yo Maps, through his car agent, who purchased the car in Dubai through Be-Foward on his behalf and not through any political affiliations as the current speculations may try to suggest.

“However the delay in change of ownership from the agents name was only due to the normal on going procedure of change of ownership! It is regrettable that our artist is associated with the ACC investigation due to the purchase of a car whose source is unknowingly to him (YoMaps) questionable,” reads part of the statement.

The management has since distanced the artist from speculations that the matter is politically motivated, claiming Yo Maps is non-partisan, and therefore does support the government of the day.

Yo Maps through the management has in the statement urged people to allow ACC to conduct their investigations and let the law take its course.

Olios Records has since stated that the multi award winning artist remains committed with all his scheduled festive season events.