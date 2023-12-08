Police at Chilipa in Mangochi have arrested Chipiliro Kachepa, 27, for being found with a pistol.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Nkasowanjobvu village in the district.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that the suspect on Wednesday visited his mother in-law at the Kumbambe village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu while carrying a small black plastic bag.

She added that the following morning, police were tipped by members of the community that the suspect is a criminal and was possessing a firearm without licence.

“Eventually, police rushed to the house and arrested the suspect after the pistol loaded with one bullet was found hidden in the black plastic bag,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kachepa is being investigated as police suspect that he had missions to operate in the district. Furthermore, the suspect is wanted by Ntcheu Police for the offence of robbery he allegedly committed earlier this year.

Police in the district have since commended members of Nkasowanjobvu community for their support in the fight against crime.