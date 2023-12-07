Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has hailed journalists in the country for the positive role they play in disseminating and educating masses on tax related issues.

Speaking in Mzuzu on Monday during a two-day media training, Wilma Chalulu, MRA Marketing Manager said in the past seven months, the authority has been working on a close relationship with the media as one way to ensure that more customers are reached with tax messages.

“Previously, many people were not registering for taxes, because they were not aware of the processes to follow in registering for tax, while a few needed some kind of motivating factor and constant reminders to pay their tax.

“However, in the past seven months, while working hand in hand with the media, we have seen a lot of improvement as more customers are showing interest to pay tax and compliance rate is also increasing,” said Chalulu.

She appealed for increased reporting and production of educative materials so that more people are made aware of what is expected of them.

One of the journalists participating in the training, Ephraim Mkali Banda appreciated MRA for the training stating that since people rely on the media to get information on many things including taxation.

He then asked MRA to come up with such trainings now and again.