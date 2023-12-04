The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says party leader Peter Mutharika is disappointed and shocked by DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey’s announcement that the party will hold a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting on December 6.

DPP vice president for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, said this at a press conference in Lilongwe today.

Msaka said Mutharika is surprised because Jeffrey announced the meeting scheduled for 6 December 2023 without consulting the party leader. He added that the meeting which Jeffrey announced last week will not take place because it does not have the blessings of the party president.

According to Msaka, Mutharika will call for a Central Executive Committee meeting this week where participants will set a date for National Government Council meeting.

“After that, Mutharika will instruct the general secretary to make an announcement about the NGC meeting,” said Msaka.

He advised NGC members not to attend any purported NGC meeting organized by Jeffrey, saying the meeting as announced by Jeffrey is against the party constitution.

“If the DPP convention will be held this year, we will know this week the date of the convention. However, the convention is to be held next year, dates will be announced later.

“The main message today is that the DPP is not holding any NGC meeting on December 6,” said Msaka.

Speaking at the press briefing, DPP director of legal affairs Charles Mhango said the DPP constitution gives power to the Central Executive Committee to set date for the NGC meeting. After that, the president orders the secretary general to invite delegates to the meeting.

The High Court in September this year ordered the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to hold a convention within 90 days. The DPP later applied for a stay of the ruling pending appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.