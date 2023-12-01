Chitipa District Council has held Misuku Forests and Hills Motorbike Racing amidst a call to government to increase budgetary support to the Ministry of Tourism as one way of promoting potential tourism attraction sites in the country.

The Misuku Forests and Hills Motorbike Racing held last wekend is part of the council’s reform agenda meant to contribute to the realisation of the Malawi 2063.

District Commissioner for Chitipa, MacMillan Magomero, made the call during the inaugural launch of the first ever motorcycle racing event in the district and the country as a whole under the theme ‘Conserving natural forests in order to create wealth through tourism in hard to reach areas’.

Magomero said that Chitipa District has potential tourists’ attraction sites and asked government to support the Ministry of Tourism so that such areas are promoted.

“One of our reform areas talks about promoting tourism and recreation development in Misuku. This reform area addresses the issue of untapped and undeveloped tourism potential of Chitipa, especially Misuku.

“Our vision is to also construct a wide road for car racing. Construct ecotourism lodges and access roads around Misuku area,” Magomero said.

Magomero said that once these activities are implemented, the council will contribute forex generation besides diversifying the council’s revenue base.

Member of Parliament for Chitipa East, Kezzie Msukwa, said that all roads in Misuku need to be looked into so that the motorcycle racing attracts international riders.

Minister of Youths and Sport Uchizi Mkandawire applauded the council for being creative in implementation and realising its reform areas.

“I therefore ask Chitipa District Council to initiate the formation and registration of a motorbike racing association to the National Sports Council so that next year this competition should be supported by government through the Malawi Sports Council,” said Mkandawire.

Austin Mwambene emerged the champion after finishing the race in 46 minutes and pocketed home K500,000. Yamikani Msopole came second and went away with K200,000, whereas Thokozani Kanyika got K150,000 for third position.

Reported by Aliko Munde