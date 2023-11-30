Police in Mangochi today fired teargas to disperse people who were looting shops and damaging vehicles following anti-government protests organized by activist Bon Kalindo.

Kalindo conducted demonstrations to demand President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration to address issues such as increase in the price of commodities in the aftermath of the devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha.

“The demonstrators began rioting, pelting stones at police vehicles and property soon after lead organizer of the demonstrations, Bon Kalindo, presented a petition to Mangochi District Council,” reported public broadcaster Bon Kalindo.

Shops, banks and other businesses within the town were closed amid the demonstrations.

Police moved in to stop the violent acts and they fired teargas to disperse the looters. Reports indicate that several protesters were arrested.

Kalindo also recently organized demonstrations in Mzuzu and Blantyre which were largely peaceful. However, similar protests in Zomba were also characterized by looting and running battles between police and protesters.