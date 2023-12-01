When Malawians decided to change government in 2020, they had high expectations of an open and transparent regime.

However, three years down the line, a lot of Malawians are losing their trust in Chakwera’s government at the passing of each day due to its mode of governance through lies, laissez faire and hypocrisy.

The social media has recently been awash with news that the Malawi Government has exported labour to the tune of 221 boys and girls to Israel.

Much as the motive may be good, the secrecy behind the whole recruitment process is worrisome.

It is even mindboggling to realise that it is not a government-to-government deal.

In fact, it is a private Israel company that will take full responsibility in case of death and other unforeseen circumstances.

This statement from the Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu, is a good indicator that Chakwera government doesn’t put the safety and security of Malawians at heart.

In a war-torn country like Israel, we expected Malawi Government to directly clinch a deal with the Israel government to ensure that our fellow Malawians and relatives are fully protected there.

It is not the first time when Chakwera administration has been embroidered in a cobweb of secrecy.

In October 2020, the Malawi Government paid a whopping sum of US$727,000 (K750 million) to a meat company for the procurement of fertilizer meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

It was later discovered that the whole process was dubious and plans were made in which the dubious company paid back the money.

If there is a government of secrecy without shame, then it is Chakwera’s regime.

Without any iota of shame, President Chakwera decided to keep the Public Sector Reform report private.

What is astounding is that President Chakwera publicly instructed Vice President Chilima to come up with the Public Sector Reform report.

Malawians expected President Chakwera to make the report public as well since instruction was made originally public and also the production of the report used taxpayers’ money.

On another note, when President Chakwera was asked at a press briefing to ascertain if his daughter, Violet Chakwera, was to be posted to Brussels for a diplomatic mission, President Chakwera vehemently denied the rumours.

A month later, Violet was awarded a diplomatic position in the United Kingdom. One wonders why Reverend Chakwera lies on issues of national importance.

It was not the first time that President Chakwera fell short of integrity. He also lied that he would reshuffle cabinet within the first 6 months of his reign.

Even after the death of Minister of Public Works, Sheikh Sidik Mia, President even did not bother to appoint his replacement for a year.

On another facet, truth must be told, no one expects President Chakwera to fulfil all campaign promises within three years of his rule.

However, many Malawians expected President Chakwera to articulate which campaign promises would be fulfilled in short, medium and long term.

For instance, many Malawians are wondering when the elderly will receive the promised stipend; when megafarms will be operational in all districts; when bullet trains will be commuting from Mzuzu through Lilongwe to Blantyre; and when passports will be affordable to all Malawians.

It is very pathetic to note that despite the fact that President Chakwera is a renowned reverend, hypocrisy unashamedly is his bread and butter.

For instance, President Chakwera has been globetrotting amid the pronouncement of economic austerity measures.

Recently, it was discovered that President Chakwera authorised the Speaker of Parliament, Mrs. Catherine Gotani Hara to travel to 10 countries within 4 months for a campaign as she was vying for presidency of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

On another front, it is interesting to note that Chakwera’s administration’s approach to national issues has been reactionary and not proactive.

For instance, instead of providing right information to Malawians about labour exportation to Israel, the Government left people in suspense giving room for misinformation and speculations.

Even at a time when Chakwera government chose to give such information on exporting labour to Israel, the communication was equivocal and contradictory coming from different government offices.

Such inconsistencies compromise the integrity and public trust of Chakwera government.

It is pathetic that Chakwera government’s economic policies are not pro-poor.

With lack information about economic, fiscal and monetary policies Chakwera government is following, most Malawians live in fear of the next pronouncement of kwacha devaluation.

Chakwera government has not shown any political will to crackdown on corruption.

One wonders why President Chakwera pardoned a corruption suspect, Bakili Muluzi and corruption convict, Uladi Mussa.

It still remains a secret when Chakwera administration will present bills to reduce his presidential powers as promised .

These bills include making the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) independent and the State President ceasing to be the Chancellor of public universities.

Lastly but not least the secrecy behind selective justice is worrisome.

For instance, what is the position of ACB on the Secretary-General of the Malawi Congress Party, Eisenhower Mkaka’s bribery allegation whie Saulos Chilima is openly answering similar criminal charges.

In conclusion, President Chakwera as the driver of the nation, is strongly advised to assert his position making sure that the government machinery is open and transparent.