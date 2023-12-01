Chakwera should be transparent and proactive

Dec 01, 2023 Opinion 0
Advertisement
President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima have been ruling the country together since 202

When Malawians decided to change government in 2020, they had  high expectations of an open and transparent regime.

However, three years down the line, a lot of Malawians are losing their trust in Chakwera’s government at the passing of each day  due to its mode of governance through lies, laissez faire and hypocrisy.

The social media has recently been awash with news that the Malawi Government has   exported labour to the tune of 221 boys and girls to Israel.

Much  as the motive may be good, the secrecy  behind the whole recruitment process is worrisome.

It is even mindboggling to realise that it is not a government-to-government deal.

In fact, it is  a private Israel company that will take full  responsibility in case of death  and other unforeseen circumstances.

This statement from the Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu, is a good indicator that Chakwera government doesn’t put the safety and security of Malawians at heart.

In a war-torn country like Israel, we expected Malawi Government to directly clinch a deal with the Israel government to ensure that our fellow Malawians and relatives are fully protected there.

It is not the first  time when Chakwera administration has been embroidered in a cobweb of secrecy.

In October 2020, the Malawi Government paid a whopping sum of US$727,000 (K750 million) to a meat company for the procurement of fertilizer meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

It was later discovered that the whole process was dubious and plans were made in which the dubious company paid back the money.

If there is a government of secrecy without shame, then it is Chakwera’s regime.

Without any iota of shame, President Chakwera decided to keep the Public Sector Reform report private.

What is astounding is that President Chakwera publicly instructed Vice President Chilima to come  up with the Public Sector Reform report.

Malawians expected President Chakwera  to make the report public as well since instruction was made originally  public and also the production of the report used taxpayers’ money.

On another note, when President Chakwera was asked  at a press briefing  to ascertain if his daughter, Violet Chakwera, was to be posted to  Brussels for a diplomatic mission, President Chakwera vehemently denied the rumours.

A month later, Violet was awarded a diplomatic position in the United Kingdom. One wonders why Reverend Chakwera lies on issues of national importance.

It was  not the first time  that President Chakwera fell short of integrity. He also lied that he would reshuffle cabinet within the first 6 months of his reign.

Even after the death of Minister of Public Works, Sheikh Sidik Mia, President even did not bother to appoint his replacement for a year.

On another facet, truth must be told, no one expects President Chakwera to fulfil all campaign promises within three years  of his rule.

However, many Malawians expected President Chakwera to articulate which campaign promises would be fulfilled in short, medium and long term.

For instance, many Malawians are wondering when the elderly will receive the promised stipend; when megafarms will be operational in all districts; when bullet trains will be commuting from Mzuzu through Lilongwe to Blantyre;  and when passports will be affordable to all Malawians.

It is very pathetic to note that despite the fact that President Chakwera is a renowned reverend, hypocrisy unashamedly is his bread and butter.

For instance, President Chakwera has been globetrotting amid the pronouncement of economic austerity measures.

Recently, it was discovered that President Chakwera authorised the Speaker of Parliament, Mrs. Catherine Gotani Hara to travel to 10 countries within 4 months for a campaign as she was vying for presidency of the  Inter-Parliamentary Union.

On another front, it is interesting to note that Chakwera’s administration’s approach to national issues has been reactionary and not proactive.

For instance, instead of providing right information to Malawians about labour exportation to Israel, the Government left  people in suspense giving  room for misinformation and speculations.

Even at a time when Chakwera  government chose to give such information on exporting labour to Israel, the communication  was equivocal and contradictory coming from  different government  offices.

Such inconsistencies compromise the integrity  and public  trust of Chakwera government.

It is pathetic that Chakwera government’s economic policies are not pro-poor.

With lack information about economic, fiscal and monetary policies Chakwera government is following, most Malawians live in fear of the next pronouncement of kwacha devaluation.

Chakwera government has not shown any political will to crackdown on corruption.

One wonders why President Chakwera pardoned a corruption suspect, Bakili Muluzi and corruption convict, Uladi Mussa.

It still remains a secret when Chakwera administration will present bills to reduce his presidential powers as promised .

These bills include making the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) independent and the State President ceasing to be the Chancellor of public universities.

Lastly but not least the secrecy behind selective justice is worrisome.

For instance, what is the position of ACB on the Secretary-General of the Malawi Congress Party, Eisenhower Mkaka’s bribery allegation whie Saulos Chilima is openly answering similar  criminal charges.

In conclusion, President Chakwera as the driver of the nation, is strongly advised to assert his position making sure that the government machinery  is open and transparent.

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.