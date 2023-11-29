The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has received funds amounting to US$922,000 (about K1.6 billion) and assorted items which will support Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The donation has been made by Global Life Sharing Corporation which includes medicines and medical supplies.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Director of Preparedness and Response in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Rev. Moses Chimphepo hailed Global Life Sharing Corporation for the gesture.

“The donation will not only go to DoDMA but also be extended to the Ministry of Health, Daeyang University, Daeyang Luke Hospital, Ministry of Education and Shaping Our Future Foundation,” said Rev. Chimphepo.

In his remarks, Country Representative for Global Life Sharing Corporation in Malawi, Yung Duk-Clara Cho said her organisation will continue to support Malawians in various sectors.

On his part, Ministry of Health Principal Secretary responsible for Administration, Bestone Chisamile, said the funds and the items have come at the right time as Cyclone Freddy victims need the donation the most.