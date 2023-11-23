Malawi Police in Ntcheu district have confirmed the death of a man identified as Laston Litchapa aged 28, who was struck by a lightning on 21 November 2023.

Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Jacob Khembo indicated that the incident happened at Davita village in the district.

“The incident happened on the afternoon of 21 November 2023 at Davita village. Litchapa was struck by the lightning when he was walking in the rains as he was on his way home from where he got married,” he said.

Inspector Khembo added that the man was found unconscious by people who were passing by after the rains.

“The matter was reported to the police and his relatives. A team of detectives in company of a medical personnel from Ntcheu district hospital rushed to the scene where postmortem indicated that death was due to hypoxia secondary to electrocution,” he added.

Police in Ntcheu have since advised people to seek refuge whenever it is raining in order to avoid such incidences.

Meanwhile, the deceased hailed from Chipala village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njolomole in Ntcheu district.