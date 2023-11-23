Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, met with Limbe street vendors in Blantyre yesterday following clashes between the Blantyre City Council (BCC) and the vendors.

This follows a fracas that took place on 21 November 2023 at Limbe market during an exercise by the Blantyre City Council (BCC) officials of chasing street vendors from vending in the streets.

The Minister urged BCC to resolve the matter in a way that both sides operate in an environment where everyone enjoy the country’s social economic development.

“My coming here is to ensure that there is peace in this town. I have advised BCC officials to have a meeting with vendors and other stakeholders starting Tuesday next week so that a consensus is reached.

“I know that with devaluation, everyone is concerned including vendors. The government wishes to ensure that people do business freely while abiding by laws,” said Kunkuyu.

The minister highlighted that the situation would have been handled better if BCC officials politely engaged the street vendors.

In his remarks, Limbe street vendors chairperson, Onitala Mawotchi apprleciated the fact that BCC will engage the vendors so that their grievances are heard.

On his part, Officer in charge for Limbe police, Deputy Commissioner Gladson Chipumphula said people shouldn’t be scared to visit Limbe market because of the incident saying the situation has been handled and at the moment the police are providing full security.