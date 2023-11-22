Ishalikira Village Development Committee (VDC) in Chitipa District has called on Chitipa District Council to assist in the completion of a community hall which is being built using community contributions.

Chairperson for Ishalikira VDC, Petros Mulenga made the request on Tuesday at Mweneishalikira Village in Senior Chief Mwabulambya in the district during an interface meeting with some district council officials.

Mulenga explained that the hall has been built to provide a conducive environment for community gatherings.

“We had nowhere to meet as a community during gatherings. We were gathering in classrooms and sometimes in churches which was an inconvenience,” Mulenga said.

The community managed to source about K6.6 million which has been used to build the hall from foundation to beam level.

“We are asking Chitipa District Council and other well-wishers to support us by roofing the hall so that we start using it before rains start,” he said.

Acting Group Village Headman (GVH) Mweneishalikira said the community members have tried their best to source the funds for the development.

“The funds collected through contributions have all been used. We need support from the District Council and other stakeholders to finish construction of the hall,” said GVH Mweneisyalikira.

He thanked Chitipa District Council for providing technical support during the construction period which he said has helped build a strong and quality structure.

Director of Public Works for Chitipa District Council, Misheck Gondwe saluted people of Ishalikira for their zeal in development.

Gondwe promised the community that the district council will assist in completing the project.

Reported by Andrew Gondwe