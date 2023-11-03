The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Andrea Nazombe, to 10 years imprisonment for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 about the conviction of Andrea Nazombe.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the court heard through the State Prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Febby Namkuyu that Nazombe committed the offence on Monday, October 16, 2023 when he invited the child to his house for a sleepover.

On the same night, the child’s mother looked for the child but did not find her. The woman was, however, tipped that her daughter is in a love affair with Nazombe.

Upon her return the following morning, the girl admitted that she spent the night at Nazombe’s house.

This prompted the mother to report the matter to the police who later arrested Nazombe and a medical report confirmed that indeed the girl was defiled.

Appearing before the court, Nazombe pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and prayed for court’s mercy stating family obligations.

In his submission before sentence, Namkuyu asked the court to impose a stiff punishment to the offender citing the gravity of the offence.

Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate, Yohane Munthali concurred with state’s submissions and slapped Andrea Nazombe with 10 years Imprisonment with hard labour.

Andrea Nazombe hails from Mtiya village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district.