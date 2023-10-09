Malawi has received 1.9 million litres of diesel transported through rail from Nacala port in Mozambique.

The fuel arrived in the country today and was offloaded at Matindi Strategic Oil reserves in Blantyre

This will reduce the fuel shortages in the country, as there are still long queues in most filling stations of the country.

However, there have been calls for President Lazarus Chakwera to address the nation on the current fuel crisis so that Malawians are assured that the government is solving the crisis.

Human rights activists in the country have faulted Chakwera’s silence on the matter saying he needed to say something to assure his people that he cares.

The fuel crisis has been caused by shortage of forex in the country and Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu assured Malawians last week that this week the country will receive more fuel.