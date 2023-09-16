Activist Bon Kalindo who has been taken to Mtakataka Police Station in Dedza District following his arrest on Friday is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Kalindo who was arrested yesterday at court promises in Lilongwe has told the media that he is now Dedza.

“The police haven’t done any harm to me. I have met good people here . I am in safe hands unless I don’t know what will happen later but it seems like the environment is conducive,” he told Nation Online.

Police arrested Kalindo for his failure to honour bail conditions in a case of publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public (Court Case Number 1447/21) for which he was arrested in 2021.

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said yesterday that Kalindo last honoured this bail condition on April 26, 2023.

Kalaya said the court charged and released him on bail with conditions for uttering information likely to cause fear and alarm to the public on Rainbow Television on December 20, 2021.

Kalindo was also arrested last month for failure to honour bail conditions in a case in which he is accused of illegal electricity connection.

He was released after his lawyer challenged the legality of the warrant of arrest and obtained a court order.

When he appeared before court yesterday for an inter-parte hearing on the court order, he was arrested again by police.

His arrest came a week ago after police blocked demonstrations which he Kalindo organised to demand the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera.