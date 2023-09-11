Police in Limbe have arrested 21-year-old Aida Mukhala for allegedly concealing birth of a child at Machinjiri’s area 8 location in Limbe.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police, on 10 September, 2023, a three-year-old girl went to answer a call of nature at around 0700 hours where she saw something resembling a human form inside a pit latrine.

The girl immediately informed her father, who later discovered the body of a newly born child after smashing down the latrine.

He then questioned his housemaid, who had complained of stomach pains a few days prior to the incident.

When questioned, the suspect revealed that she was pregnant and had a miscarriad inside the toilet.

She was taken to Limbe Police Station, where she was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention.

The newly born child’s body was taken to the mortuary at the same medical facility.

Aida Mukhala is from Thamanda village in the area of Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe district.