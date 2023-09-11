President Lazarus Chakwera will travel with at least 35 people to the United States of America, Malawi Government has confirmed.

Chakwera will travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Minister of Information has told Times that Chakwera will travel with 35 officials to the United States.

According to Kunkuyu, the officials are from State House and ministries of finance, information, trade and health.

The 78th session started on 5 September with the opening of the regular session. The first day of the high-level General Debate is on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

The trip to the United States will be Chakwera’s tenth foreign trip this year. The Malawi leader has already been to Qatar, Zimbabwe, Zambia, United Kingdom, Ghana, China, Tanzania South Africa and Angola.

Opposition politicians, analysts and activists have been calling on the president to reduce foreign travel as the trips drain forex but the president and officials from his administration have been arguing that his trips are for the benefit of the nation.