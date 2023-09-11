Head Coach for Blue Eagles FC, Elia Kananji, has said that his team will not be relegated from the 2023 TNM Super League as the team has turned around its fortunes.

Kananji made the remarks after Blue Eagles defeated Civil Services United Football Club 1-0 at Champions Stadium in Mponela on Sunday.

After enduring a rough patch of results that doomed the Eagles to the relegation zone for some weeks, the men in uniform have earned points in their last three matches with a win against Mighty Tigers, a draw with Karonga United and victory over Civil.

The result yesterday saw Blues Eagles climb up the log table to position 12 on 24 points from 21 games while Civil Services United are 13th also with 24 points.

Following the loss, Coach of Civil Services United, Oscar Kaunda accepted defeat and highlighted that the coaching staff will ensure the team makes the necessary adjustments.

“The boys gave themselves, but could not convert the chances and again we are having several challenges which we cannot say to the public but all shall be sorted.

“We are simply going through a bad patch similar to what Blue Eagles went through recently but I believe we shall improve and still make the top eight,” said Kaunda.

