A 5-year-old boy was on Friday found dead at Missi Village in Dowa district.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sergeant Alice Sitima identified the deceased as Smith Missi from Missi village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa, in the district.

Sitima said that in this material day, the boy’s mother, Georgina Kennedy, left for hospital leaving the child and other children at home.

She added that when she came back, she prepared lunch for her children, but Smith was nowhere to be seen.

“Later in the evening, they searched for him around Dowa Trading Centre, but did not find him and his mother asked her 13-year-old boy to search at a nearby bush where he found Missi lying dead at around 7pm,” she explained.

The matter was reported to Police who visited the scene accompanied by a medical personnel.

Postmortem results showed he died due to hypovolemic shock secondary to head injuries.