The National Association of Young People living with HIV (NAYPLHIV) says it is geared to support young people aged 10 between 35 who are living with HIV and were affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Speaking in Chiradzulu, National Association of Young People living with HIV national coordinator Elina Mwasinga said they will support these young people with food hampers, dignity pads, seed sacks and a 20kg bag of flour.

He added that the organisation plans to reach over 150 young people from Traditional Authority Nkalo, Onga and Maoni village.

“We will also support on on-going access to critical HIV prevention, care and treatment services such as psychosocial support and strengthening access to ARVs,” she said.

In his words, one of the beneficiary of the project Tedson Kaufa thanked the association saying lack of support and resources has been challenge for the past years.

“With the coming of this project am excited that we are going to be strengthed and learn more from the programs they have prepared for us,” said Kaufa.

The Cyclone Impact Project is expected to end this coming December and is being implemented with over K4 million fund from Global Network of Young People living with HIV.