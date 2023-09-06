The Lazarus Chakwera administration says it is still committed to completing projects which started during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko made the remarks when she visited Dzenza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) and Linthipe Secondary school in Dedza district.

Mdooko said incomplete development projects that stalled for a long time will be completed by the current government.

“We are committed to completing development projects which were launched by previous administrations but we’re not completed,” she said.

She added that President Lazarus Chakwera understands that education is important for the nation and government will alleviate infrastructural challenges that are affecting girl child education.

She also highlighted that Ministry of Education will make sure that all projects that stalled due to change of government are completed before embarking on new ones.

“As a woman, I feel proud seeing girls getting their education. We remain dedicated to improving the standards with more access to education and the same applies to boys, they all need our support,” said Mdooko.

At the moment, construction works at Linthipe Secondary School have resumed as hostels, a kitchen, hall and teachers’ houses are being constructed.

The projects stalled since 2018 however 85% work has been done at the moment.

The construction works are under the Equity with Quality and Learning of Secondary (EQUALS) project funded by the World Bank.