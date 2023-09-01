At least 58.8 percent of Malawians are yet to break multidimensional poverty chains with the rural population dominating the list, second national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report has revealed.

The report, which is based on the findings from Integrated Household Survey (IHS) of 2019/2020 by National Statistical Office (NSO) with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), was launched Thursday in Lilongwe to aid developmental planning both at regional and national levels.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Sosten Gengwe said a lot needs to be done to improve the livelihoods of Malawians on top of monetary measures.

Gwengwe said: “The report has suggested a number of areas in education, work, environment as well as health which needs to be prioritised in order to rehabilitate and improve the livelihoods of Malawians instead of just focusing on monetary policies.”

According to the report, Southern Region has the highest incidents of poverty at 61.3 percent while Northern Region registers the lowest at 45.6 percent.

The report also suggests that the current national poverty levels of 58.8 percent shows a slight improvement compared to the previous MPI report of 2015/2016 IHS which suggested national poverty levels at 61.7 percent.

With emphasis on the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Freddy and the Russia-Ukraine war on Malawi development, UNDP Resident Representative for Malawi, Fenella Frost said UNDP and other development partners are still eager to support Malawi in pursuing its Sustainable Developmental Goals as encapsulated in the Malawi 2063.

Meanwhile, NSO is reportedly conducting another research following Tropical Cyclone Freddy to understand it’s impact on national development.

Reported by Prince Justice Banda