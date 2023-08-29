Police in Blantyre have arrested two men aged 22 after they were found with panga knife and metal burglar bar at around midnight at Wenera Railways.

Constable Ivy Mwalabu, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, has identified the two as Aubrey Chosola, 22, and Brian Mtonga, 22.

They were arrested on Monday, August 28, 2023, around 00:10 hours at Wenera Railways.

“The two were found with panga knife and metal burglar bar respectively,” said Mwalabu.

She added that the suspects will appear before the court soon to answer charges of possession of offensive weapons.

Chosola hails from Kanyenda village, Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu district whereas Mtonga hails from Chimbewaillage, Traditional Authority Mgabu in Chikwawa district.