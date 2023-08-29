The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is set to construct 75 ICT Labs at selected secondary schools across the country.

This was revealed at a management meeting, where Macra officials and Pakwathu Consultants presented the detailed designs for the ICT Labs to senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

Director for Science, Technology, and Innovation in the Ministry of Education, Associate Professor Chomora Mikeka, said the ministry is making good progress towards fulfilling MW2063 Enabler Number 5, which is about digital inclusion and human capital development.

“Currently, only 241 out of 1,610 secondary schools offer computer studies due to the lack of technological and physical infrastructure. Macra, through the Universal Service Fund (USF), will construct 100 ICT Labs annually for the next five years under Phase 1 of the ministry’s ‘Connect-a-School Project,'” said Professor Mikeka.

Head of USF, Ronald Tembo, said construction is expected to begin in the next quarter.

“We are also capacitating Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) with ICT equipment and digital skills to use and maintain the technologies that will be installed in the ICT Labs,” said Tembo.

He added that Macra, through the USF, is working with the ministry to review the primary and secondary school curricula in preparation for the digital economy.

“In addition, we are also working on establishing ‘Sign Language Clubs’ in public secondary schools across the country to ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

The construction of the ICT Labs is a major step towards promoting digital inclusion in Malawi. It will provide students with access to the latest technology and skills, which will help them prepare for the jobs of the future. It will also help to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.