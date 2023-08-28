President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed Malawi’s entrepreneur and philanthropist Napoleon Dzombe for defying stereotypes people have about investing in the tourism sector.

Chakwera was speaking during the official opening of Kalipano Hotel, which Dzombe has constructed in the area of Senior Chief Kayembe in Dowa.

The President noted that despite Dzombe being no stranger to performing wonders, it was safe to say that the feat he has achieved in the tourism sector deserves special attention.

The newly opened Kalipano Resort in Dowa

Chakwera expressed delight at the partnership the investment has established between the Malawi’s public and private sectors, saying although Dzombe is the developer, he has entrusted the management of the investment to Sunbird Tourism Limited.

Sunbird Tourism Limited Board Chair Vilipo Munthali commended Dzombe’s vision, foresight and determination that culminated into the realization of the magnificent Kalipano Investment.

In his remarks, Dzombe said he came up with the vision for the investment after various international travels to countries like Dubai and China.

Dzombe said he envisions, among other things, an international conference centre, a mega fish farm, and a rice irrigation scheme at the hotel in the near future.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule said government has put in place incentives to encourage investment in the tourism sector by, among others, removing duty on purchase of construction materials for specific tourist destinations.

She encouraged the private sector to partner with government in various investments and pledged government commitment in ensuring that such places are accessible.

Reported by Stanley Nkhondoyachepa