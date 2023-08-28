The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says President Lazarus Chakwera’s government is doing nothing to make food available at a time when more than 3 million Malawians are facing hunger.

DPP officials held a press briefing today to express concern over the state of affairs.

In a statement, the DPP said maize prices have skyrocketed with a 50 kilogram bag going at K50,000 in Admarc depots but government has done nothing to distribute maize to Admarc depots in order to control maize prices.

“The Chakwera government is doing nothing to make food available, only making promises of maize deliveries to Admarc depots,” reads part of the statement.

It also faults the Chakwera administration for not making any efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by hunger.

Speaking at the press briefing which was attended by DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and other DPP politicians, Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Constituency Mary Navicha said the Tonse Alliance government is the cause of the current hunger crisis in the country.

“The Tonse Alliance led government failed to prioritize irrigation farming which has led to the current state the country is. As if that’s not enough, there is no maize in most Admarc depots and where it is available it is being sold at a higher price,” said Navicha.

She added that the current Government is making things worse for Malawians as there is not enough drugs in the country’s hospitals and people are being asked to buy from pharmacies.

She further said that government also stopped providing food for patients and guardians in hospitals which is devasting to poor Malawians.