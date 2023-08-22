Malawi National Women’s Football Team player Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated for World African Woman in Sport Award.

The award by South Africa-based gsport.co.za. seeks to honour a woman who is impacting sport in Africa, and going the extra mile to raise the profile of women’s sport on the African continent.

“Tabitha Chawinga, the Malawian Footballer, made history as the First African player to secure the 2023 Italian Serie A Women’s Golden Boot Award.

“Her remarkable achievement, driven by her 23 goals for Inter Milan Woman in the 2022/2023 season, showcases her prowess and dedication to the sport,” reads an entry on the website.

For the award, Chawinga, who plays in China, is competing with Faith Kipyegon, a popular Kenyan middle- and long-distance runner who holds the 1500m, 5000m World Records, and the Women’s Mile Record.

Another nominee is Akhona Makalima, an International Football Referee who officiated at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and for prestigious leagues like the Premier Soccer League and SAFA Women’s League in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chawinga, through her Facebook page, has called for people to vote for her.