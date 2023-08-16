The Tobacco Commission says it is satisfied with the prices that buyers offered in the 2023 tobacco marketing season and it is hopeful that the prices have motivated farmers to grow more tobacco.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Board Chairperson of TC Dr Godfrey Chapola said more growers are expected to grow tobacco due to the prices and this will allow Malawi to meet demand.

“This year’s trade demand was at 170 million kilogrammes and we have supplied 120 million, which means there is a great market opportunity at our disposal. One of our strategic goals for the next five years is to raise our annual production to 200 million kilogrammes.

“As indicated during the opening of the 2023 selling season, we will also be pursuing the mega farming and irrigation farming concepts in tobbaco in the next five years as part of our increased production drive and in playing our part in realizing the Malawi 2063 agenda,” he said.

He went on to say that the commission expects that when Parliament passes the proposed bill for the tobacco industry, a more conducive environmental will be created for all players and this will ensure that tobacco remains a strategic crop for the country.

During the 2023 tobacco marketing season, Malawi made US$282,618,477 (about K295 billion) after selling over 120 million kilograms of tobacco at an average price of $2.35.

Malawi makes K295 billion from tobacco