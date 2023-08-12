President Lazarus Chakwera has assured people of Thyolo of government’s commitment to address their immediate needs after the shock of Cyclone Freddy.

Chakwera was speaking on Friday when he addressed people who gathered outside Malawi University of Science and Technology where he presided over a graduation ceremony.

“Government is concerned with the welfare of the people of Thyolo. We know your lives have been disrupted and needs our assistance,” he said.

Chakwera has since assured the survivors that assistance will come for those who still need assistance until normal life is restored.

Senior Chief Chimaliro informed the President that apart from harvesting poorly, households are still recovering from the Cyclone.

“Our people have no one to turn to for assistance. The cyclone has left us hopeless with no assistance to date, in some areas,” he said.

Reported by Brenda Nkosi