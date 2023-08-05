Lady luck smiled at FCB Nyasa Big Bullets when substitute Ephraim Kondowe scored with just a minute to go as Bullets cancelled out an early lead from Extreme FC before winning the contest on penalties to advance to the FDH Bank Cup semi-finals.

Played at Civo Stadium on Saturday, the hosts were almost sure of a place in the semis for the second time in a row, but Kondowe, like a predator chasing the only prey in the forest, rose to the occasion to score a last minute equalizer that broke the hearts of Elvis Kafoteka’s charges who had an early lead through a Gregory Mwase’ 20th minute strike.

Just like predicted by Pasuwa, it was a tough game from the word go as Bullets struggled to settle down against a very resilient defensive display from the hosts through Trevor Kalema, and Frank Sanudi.

The Mchinji based side could be seen passing the ball around through Justice Honde, John Chalamanda, Beston Jimu and Gregory Mwase, but Bullets back-four provided cover for Richard Chimbamba who was yet to be tested by the opposition.

Chances were few as Bullets kept on misplacing passes in the most critical areas of the offensive zone, prompting the wingers to use secondary balls in a desperate bid for the much needed goal.

But, against the run of play, the hosts took a lead. A freekick from goalkeeper Blessings Juma caught Clyde Senaji and Precious Sambani napping in the line of duty and allowed Gregory Mwase to volley over the advanced Chimbamba into the top corner, 1-0.

This forced Bullets to increase their attacking pace through Patrick Mwaungulu, who, in the period of ten minutes, exchanged brilliant passes with Gomezgani Chirwa but every diagonal ball inside the box was well dealt with by Juma who was unfazed and was in full control of his penalty box.

In the 33rd minute, Frank Willard made a brilliant run into the box, but he saw his pass to Hassan Kajoke well blocked by Kalema for a cornerkick, which the hosts easily defended.

Pasuwa’s charges kept on pushing forward in search of the much needed equalizer to minimize the hosts’ anti-sporting delaying tactics, which saw several players going down so easily whenever not in possession of the ball.

Mfune came close to level the scoreline with a long-range chip that forced a spectacular save from Juma, who was off his line but was in full control of every situation in his box.

With less than five minutes to go, Honde made a breakthrough into Bullets’ penalty box, and he was just very unfortunate not to double his side’s lead as Chimbamba rushed out of his comfort zone to make a save.

The remaining minutes saw Bullets throwing numbers upfront in search of the equalizer, but they were left frustrated with Extreme FC’s excellent level of defending as the hosts took a 1-0 half-time lead.

In the second half, Pasuwa brought in Nkhoma and Mgwira for Banda and Chawanangwa Gumbo to try to improve the attacking prowess.

It was a final half coupled with too many stoppages by referee Mercy Kayira as the hosts applied delaying tactics to kill off the time and record a historical win over the defending champions.

The delaying tactics kept on frustrating Bullets who were losing patience with Kayira’s decisions to stop the match anyhow, giving leverage to the hosts who were getting every call from the referee in their favor.

Pasuwa brought in Ephraim Kondowe for Kajoke in the 64th minute to try to get the much needed goal and Bullets nearly equalized when Sambani produced a very powerful shot outside the penalty box that missed Juma’ upright with an inch.

Moments later, Nkhoma was played through by Mwaungulu in a one on one situation, but his weaker shot was well saved by Juma.

Elvis Kafoteka brought in Tony Phiri and Chisomo Chasowa for Mabvuto Chipolopolo and Honde.

Phiri was a marvel to watch for the hosts who, on two occasions, created two goal scoring opportunities, but Mwase was denied by Chimbamba, who cut shot a very dangerous pass from Chalamanda.

Kayira awarded Bullets a freekick closer to the hosts’ penalty box, but Mwaungulu’s delivery went straight into the hands of Juma, who nearly won the game for the host.

The clock was ticking very fast for Pasuwa’s charges, with the hosts now in a count-down mode and in an early celebratory mood.

With 20 minutes left to play, Bullets threw everything upfront, kept on giving away the balls so cheaply to the opposition, ending up frustrating thousands of fans in the red and white attire who were slowly accepting their fate.

At the other end, a freekick from Chalamanda nearly caught Chimbamba off his defensive line, but Senaji was very quick to react as he made a timely clearance into the other half.

Just when Extreme FC thought they were in the semis, lady luck smiled at the defending champions who got the equalizer in the 89th minute in a dramatic fashion.

Mgwira’s cross was flicked by Kalema into Kondowe’s path, and the striker made no mistake to head the ball past the advanced Juma into the net, 1-1.

This was a blow to the hosts who were now mentally down going into the final minutes of the game.

Pasuwa brought in Nickson Nyasulu and Precious Phiri for Mwaungulu and Mfune, perhaps a clear indication that he was now preparing his charges for penalties and after 90 minutes of play, the match had to be decided from the spot.

Sambani, Phiri, Senaji, and Nyasulu scored their penalties, but the hosts were very unfortunate as they saw Thokozani Mwangata’s spotkick well saved by Chimbamba before Chasowa’ miss to send Bullets into the semifinals.

The People’s Team will play the winner between Dedza Dynamos and Moyale Barracks who will battle it out for a place in the last four on Sunday at Dedza Stadium.

In another quarterfinal match, Salima based Mafco FC had a sweet revenge over Bangwe All Stars when they progressed to the semifinals of the Cup for the first time since its launch in 2021 with a 5-4 shootout win at Mpira Stadium.

The Salima based Soldiers, who lost 2-1 to Bangwe All Stars during a recent league meeting, secured their place in the last four after Yamikani Mologeni missed his spotkick to send following a goalless draw in the regulation time.

They will now face the winner between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Zingwangwa United and Santhe Admarc.

Wanderers and Zingwangwa will meet on Sunday in the Round of 16 where the winner will face Santhe Admarc in the quarter-finals, and the winner will face Mafco FC in the semis.