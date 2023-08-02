The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party under former President Peter Mutharika will bring the economy back on track if it returns to power in 2025.

DPP officials said this on Saturday at Baka Primary School ground in Karonga District where a huge crowd attended.

The rally was organised by the district committee in order to show their supporters that the party is still strong in Karonga and also to endorse the candidacy of current DPP president Mutharika as the torchbearer of the party during the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking during the rally, one of the invited guest Shadreck Namalomba who doubles as the spokesperson for the party and is also Mutharika’s spokesperson, said they want the people of Karonga to know that they are concerned with the situation Malawians are going through and that they are ready to get back in the government and solve these problems.

“The people of Karonga should not despair, they have suffered, all of us have suffered. I am from Mangochi, we have suffered for too long but there is Arthur Peter Mutharika, 2025 is just around the corner. We are going to bring back the economy on track. Right now, there is hunger in the country, you can’t even afford a bag of maize, no medicine in hospitals, no jobs for the youths and all these will be old news as we are coming back because God cannot leave us alone, he is going to give us Arthur Peter Mutharika come 2025,” said Namalomba.

Namalomba further said that they have have agreed to endorse Mutharika as a presidential candidate come 2025 because he is a performer.

“Before 2020, this country’s economy was performing, inflation, cost of living were just okay. Now these things are unbearable. When we talk about developments, Nkhatabay-Mzuzu road, Livingstonia-Njakwa road, all these were done by Mutharika so he has been a performer and we believe that come 2025 APM will reverse all these sufferings and Malawi will be better again,” he concluded.

DPP Treasurer General Jappie Mhango who was also the guest of honour said they wanted to inform party members what the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) agreed in July.

“We had an NGC in Mangochi in which we agreed on a number of things like changing of our constitution and that was done and next was to setup dates on having our two political conferences with the first one happening in December to approve our new constitution and then in July 2024 we will have an elective conference to elect new party bearers in the party,” said Mhango.

He continued to say that as NGC they agreed to endorse APM as their candidate come 2025.

“During the NGC the other issue we agreed is that come 2025 we will feature APM as our candidate because at the moment there is a general outcry that this country is sinking,” he said.

Reverend Mzomera Ngwira, Northern Regional Governor for the party, thanked leaders from Karonga for organising the rally and mobilising people to attend.

On endorsing APM as DPP candidate come 2025, Ngwira said that he was the first one to do so together with his regional team.

“As you know, I was the first person to endorse APM and we did it at regional level and what happened yesterday was embracing what we already agreed and we are happy that our district governors who are backbones of the party have also testified that northern region has agreed to endorse APM as our torchbearer come 2025,” concluded Ngwira.