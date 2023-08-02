Defending FDH Bank Cup champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will face Extreme FC in the quarter-finals at Civo Stadium.

The Lilongwe based side defeated Mbabzi United in the Round of 16 match played at their home on Tuesday through a second half strike from Beston Jimu.

The result means Bullets will, for the second time this year, face the Mchinji based side after they faced each other in the third week of the current TNM Super League season in which Bullets scored a second half goal through Hassan Kajoke to collect all the points at Civo.

It will also be the second time for Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges to face a newly promoted team in the competition, having played Sable Farming in the second edition.

The winner between the two teams will host the winner between Dedza Dynamos and Moyale Barracks in the semis.

Bullets reached this stage after they hammered Balaka FC 3-0 at Balaka Stadium a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, last season’s semifinalists Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will host Zingwangwa United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The winner between the two teams will play giant killers Santhe Admarc in the last eight.

In another quarterfinal match, Bangwe All Stars will meet Mafco FC, where the winner will play face Wanderers/Zingwangwa United/Santhe Admarc in the last four.