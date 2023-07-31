Malawi Police Service (MPS) has revealed that it has registered an increase in the number of suicide cases in the first half of 2023 as 256 people have died by suicide.

This is according National Police Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya who said the population is far much higher compared to those registered during the same period in 2022.

Kalaya said police records indicate that 256 people have killed themselves in the first half of the year compared to 135 people who committed suicide during a similar period in 2022.

The records further show that more men have killed themselves during this period than women since out the 256 people who have committed suicide this year, 226 are male while 30 are female.

According to Kalaya, during the same period last year, 122 males committed suicide as compared to 13 females.

Meanwhile, police have encouraged people who are going through depression and are facing mental problems to visit Victim Support Units in all their nearest police stations across the country for counselling and psycho-social support.