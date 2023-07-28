Police at Nathenje in Lilongwe have arrested a 34-year-old man Yamikani Chisamba, on allegation that he murdered his 22-year-old second wife Fanny Selemani after stealing maize from her house.

The suspect killed the woman in June this year and was at large following the incident

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the suspect, was staying with another wife at Dembo Village in T/A Kalumbu, in LIlongwe

In June, he went to Fanny’s house where in her absence, he collected bags of maize and soya beans, and sold them before heading back to his first wife.

The suspect kept taking more bags of maize from Fanny’s house despite interference from chiefs.

On that fateful day, the suspect severely assaulted Fanny and later tied her with a piece of cloth and locked her up in the bedroom.

Fanny’s father became suspicious over her sudden disappearance.

“On June 16, 2023, after knocking the door for several times without an answer, he forced his entry into the house. This is when he discovered his daughter dead, while still tied,” said Chigalu.

Postmortem conducted at Nathenje Health Centre revealed that death was due to internal injury following a blunt object that Fanny was hit with on the stomach.