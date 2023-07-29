Blantyre, Malawi — Excitement is building among music enthusiasts in Malawi as Afro-pop sensation Driemo gears up for the much-awaited album launch of “Mzaliwa.” The event, scheduled to take place on August 12, will be held at the prestigious Comesa Hall in Blantyre, the country’s commercial capital.

In a recent announcement, Driemo expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming album launch and revealed that he would be personally delivering tickets to fans in Blantyre. “From next week, I will be in Blantyre delivering tickets! Half of the VIP tickets have already been sold,” he stated, reflecting the overwhelming response from his ardent supporters.

Tickets for the event are available through a convenient online platform. For the benefit of young music enthusiasts, special student tickets will be available at the affordable price of 6,000 Malawi Kwacha for university, secondary, and primary school students who will be accompanied by a guardian.

“This initiative aims to encourage the youth to embrace the rich musical culture of Malawi”, Driemo revealed on an exclusive with Malawi24.

The album launch promises to be a night filled with extraordinary performances, as Driemo has enlisted a stellar lineup of talented artists to support him on stage. Eli Njuchi, one of the celebrated galacticos in Malawi music scene, will grace the stage as the curtain raiser for his co-fellow gladiator. Additionally, renowned artists Skeffa Chimoto and Kell Kay will also join forces to make the evening even more memorable for the audience.

Driemo’s popularity in Malawi has soared over the years, establishing him as one of the leading artists in the country’s vibrant music industry. His unique Afro-pop style, combined with heartfelt lyrics, has resonated with music lovers across the nation and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan base over the would.

The album “Mzaliwa” features an impressive array of tracks that showcase Driemo’s versatility and talent. Some of the lead singles from the album include “Compensation,” “Popo,” “Pano,” “No Insurance,” and “Mojo.” Music enthusiasts can expect an enchanting blend of soulful melodies, romance, infectious beats, and thought-provoking lyrics that touch upon a variety of themes.

As the anticipation builds up, fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic of Driemo’s music on the big night. The Comesa Hall is expected to come alive with the pulsating energy of enthusiastic concert-goers, making the album launch an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

For those who haven’t secured their tickets yet, it is recommended to act quickly as they are selling fast. Make sure to grab the opportunity to witness Driemo and other talented artists as they take center stage in a musical extravaganza that celebrates Malawi’s rich musical heritage.

For more information and updates on the album launch and Driemo’s music, fans can follow him on social media. For tickets, WhatsApp here