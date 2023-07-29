The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has obtained an interim injunction from the High Court in Blantyre which prohibits Multichoice Malawi from changing DStv tariffs.

This comes days after Multichoice hiked DStv as well as GOtv tariffs.

In a statement today, MACRA Director General Daud Suleman says the injunction stops Multichoice from making any changes or modifications to DStv tariffs, including those outlined in Multichoice’s letter dated 17th July 2023.

Suleman adds that the injunction will remain in effect until the conclusion of the ongoing judicial review case number 1 of 2023, which Multichoice Malawi initiated against MACRA.

“It is important to note that any attempt by MCM to implement tariff changes or adjustments during this period will be a violation of the court order and could result in legal consequences. Therefore, the DStv tariffs will remain unchanged until the conclusion of the matter,” says Suleman.

A week ago, Multichoice Malawi increased prices of its packages with Kufewa increasing from K6,800 to K7,500 per month while access was hiked from K10,200 to K12,500 and Family package was increased to K19,500 from K16,400.

Multichoice also increased the charge for Compact from K27,500 to K33,000, for Compact Plus from K43,000 to k51,000 and for Premium from K67,000 to K79,000.